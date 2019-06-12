Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,375 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,481,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,017,865,000 after buying an additional 582,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Progressive by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $64.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $871,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,012,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.16, for a total value of $593,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,969 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,350 shares of company stock worth $10,961,057 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 110,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/trexquant-investment-lp-lowers-stake-in-progressive-corp-nysepgr.html.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.