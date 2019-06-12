Tredje AP fonden Has $5.69 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.49. 775,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

