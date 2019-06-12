TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Trading 9.4% Higher

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.50. 112,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 24,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.89.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.55 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

