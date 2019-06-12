Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 13,825 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,177 put options.

In other news, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,328.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tailored Brands has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,944.45% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.24 million. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tailored Brands will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

TLRD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

