Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells $1,692,192.05 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Vivian Yang sold 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,692,192.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TTD opened at $249.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.86. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $257.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

