TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
TPG Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 77.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.
Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.68.
In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,100 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $41,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.
About TPG Specialty Lending
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
