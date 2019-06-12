TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

TPG Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 77.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.68.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,100 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $41,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

