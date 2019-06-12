TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.62

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 44532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIVO. ValuEngine downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TiVo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TiVo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get TiVo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $839.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TiVo Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. TiVo’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TiVo by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.62” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/tivo-nasdaqtivo-hits-new-12-month-low-at-6-62.html.

About TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.