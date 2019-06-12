TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) Trading 6.7% Higher

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.06. 399,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,623% from the average session volume of 23,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.33 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of TheStreet from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TheStreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

The company has a market cap of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.19.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. TheStreet had a net margin of 143.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TheStreet, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 11,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $80,446.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 15,688 shares of company stock worth $105,742 in the last three months. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TheStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TheStreet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TheStreet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TheStreet by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TheStreet by 21,929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 84,210 shares during the last quarter.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

