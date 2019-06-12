The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.88 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109,753 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $36,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,417. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

