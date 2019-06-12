The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Decreased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,527,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after buying an additional 11,126,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,541,000 after buying an additional 7,272,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Decreased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/the-coca-cola-co-nyseko-stake-decreased-by-granite-investment-advisors-llc.html.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.