Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $230.00 by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $230.00 price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $369.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.12.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,265,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,655. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,055,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 102,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,086 shares of company stock worth $29,968,066. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.