TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCEHY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

