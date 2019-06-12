Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/teck-resources-ltd-nyseteck-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.