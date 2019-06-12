Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Shares of TECK stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
