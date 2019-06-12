TCG Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,904 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 666,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,237,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,723,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/tcg-advisors-lp-buys-new-holdings-in-southwestern-energy-nyseswn.html.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.