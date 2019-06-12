TCG Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,735 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 54,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,746 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.97. 84,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

