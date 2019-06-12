Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Tailored Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Tailored Brands stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. 3,370,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,467. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,944.45% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tailored Brands will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik acquired 4,250 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask acquired 13,500 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,328.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

