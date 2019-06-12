TaaS Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.52 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00014629 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last week, TaaS has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $9.52 million and $3,270.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00419665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.02356203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00158366 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

