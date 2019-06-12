Syntal Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.42.

NYSE:CVX opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $231.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $1,958,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

