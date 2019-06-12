Swiss National Bank Has $11.80 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,715,000 after buying an additional 44,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,031,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 31.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 292,382 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $40,599,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $757,250.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,486.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $1,241,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,068,165.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,283 shares of company stock worth $8,349,492. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.69. 12,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,327. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

