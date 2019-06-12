Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 188,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $494,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $1,324,048.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,691.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,345 shares of company stock worth $3,751,648. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,932. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

