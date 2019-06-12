Storiqa (STQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,183.00

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Storiqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, CoinBene, IDEX and Tidex. Storiqa has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $58,183.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storiqa has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00417067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.02359277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00158037 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004150 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinBene, Hotbit, Indodax, IDEX, CoinFalcon, Tokenomy, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

