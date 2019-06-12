Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $62,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $168,624,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,880 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,704,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 585,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 260,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $14,884,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,631,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 14,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,698. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $830.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

