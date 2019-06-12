State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 357,758 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Data were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDC. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Data by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,455,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,028,000 after buying an additional 413,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in First Data by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,110,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,335,000 after buying an additional 1,848,488 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its stake in First Data by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 476,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Data by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Data by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,175,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,143,000 after buying an additional 259,830 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,715.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 149,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,100. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.00. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

