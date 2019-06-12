SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.61

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38.
SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
