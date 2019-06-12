Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPOK opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Spok has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 54,571.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Spok by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.