Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 2.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

APTV traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,495. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

