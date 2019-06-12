SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,384,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,360,935 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,427,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,189,000 after buying an additional 961,644 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $94,791,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $85,666,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

