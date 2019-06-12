Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Get Skyline alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Skyline has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $327.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million.

In other news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 5,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $117,344.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,939.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $122,909.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,064 shares of company stock worth $4,103,678 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline by 196.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 642,938 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Skyline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Skyline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in Skyline by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 259,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyline by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 385,314 shares during the period.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.