SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 170,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $371.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.02.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 138,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,022.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,954,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,622,070.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,588,075 shares of company stock worth $21,794,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

