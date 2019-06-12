SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 15,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,812. The firm has a market cap of $208.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

