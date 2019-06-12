Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Lifted to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SESN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sesen Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $179.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sesen Bio by 34.4% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

