SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,379.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 104.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

