SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,689,000 after buying an additional 2,947,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $138,480,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,836,000 after buying an additional 664,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,027,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,282,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $81,542,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $144,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $83,538.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,438,176. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $226.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,888. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $223.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $493.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.80.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

