Save and Gain One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.00 (SANDG)

Save and Gain (CURRENCY:SANDG) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Save and Gain has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Save and Gain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Save and Gain has a total market cap of $1,226.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Save and Gain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Save and Gain alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017048 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021810 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Save and Gain Profile

Save and Gain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2015. Save and Gain’s total supply is 3,064,800 coins. Save and Gain’s official website is coinaid.co.uk

Buying and Selling Save and Gain

Save and Gain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Save and Gain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Save and Gain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Save and Gain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Save and Gain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Save and Gain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.