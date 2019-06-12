Safe Exchange Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $669.00 (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

SAFEX is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io . Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

