Ruff Price Tops $0.0142 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Ruff has a total market cap of $13.97 million and $402,268.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00425294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02333891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00158450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004109 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

