Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) in a report on Monday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,983.93 ($38.99).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,548 ($33.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

