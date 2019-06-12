Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €225.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €225.00 ($261.63) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €202.27 ($235.20).

