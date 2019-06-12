Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,069,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,335,364,000 after buying an additional 2,017,295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,691,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after buying an additional 456,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,670,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,814,000 after buying an additional 165,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,828,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,548,000 after buying an additional 105,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $1,094,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,906,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,414 shares of company stock worth $17,699,558 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

