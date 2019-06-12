Roger Alexander White Buys 40 Shares of A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £388 ($506.99).

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Wednesday. A.G. Barr plc has a twelve month low of GBX 658 ($8.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 964 ($12.60). The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.74 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from A.G. Barr’s previous dividend of $3.90. A.G. Barr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

BAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

