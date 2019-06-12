Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $319,000 in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,974,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,657,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,394,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,908,000.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, insider Thomas F. Karam bought 250,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.47 per share, with a total value of $5,117,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $100,190.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 271,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,886 over the last three months.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 12,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,395. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

