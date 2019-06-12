Robotina (ROX) Price Tops $0.0791 on Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Robotina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market cap of $23.46 million and approximately $124,407.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Robotina has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Robotina Profile

Robotina launched on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,654,310 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

