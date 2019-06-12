Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,267 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,267 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. 530,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,553. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,332 shares of company stock worth $9,078,988 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

