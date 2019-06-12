Reviewing Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) & Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

This table compares Agent Information Software and Data Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.92 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Data Storage $8.89 million 2.60 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Data Storage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agent Information Software and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Data Storage 3.41% 16.99% 4.40%

Summary

Data Storage beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.