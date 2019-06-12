Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 12th (AABA, AGNC, ALKS, AMBC, APEMY, ARLP, CIGI, COLL, CSTR, CVTI)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 12th:

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northgate plc is engaged in the commercial vehicle hire business. It operates primarily in the UK, Ireland and Spain. The company serves corporate, small and medium sized and micro businesses. Northgate plc is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom. “

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

