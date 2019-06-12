Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 12th (ACSO, BARC, BATS, BBVA, CARG, DWNI, FDEV, HDD, HSBA, KWS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 12th:

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €4.50 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We walked away incrementally more positive following the company’s Investor Day yesterday in Boston, where mgt shared valuable insights into key aspects of the business and answered questions from Analysts and Investors. We believe that CARG should continue to see strong growth trends over the next several years, benefiting from its differentiated/disruptive offering, sustainable competitive advantages and strong execution by mgt. We also find the company’s progress on monetizing Canada and UK encouraging, given the size of the Int’l opportunity and the favorable competitive landscape. A Leadership Team. Besides Langley Steinert (CEO, Founder), we also heard from key Zales, (President, COO), Jason Trevisan (CFO), Sarah Welch (CMO), Kyle Lomeli (CTO) and Tom Caputo (CPO).””

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €1.45 ($1.69) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 925 ($12.09) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) was given a €17.90 ($20.81) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Park Group (LON:PKG). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €6.34 ($7.37) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 146 ($1.91). Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

