Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

DLNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 9,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 190,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

