Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2019 – OraSure Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

6/5/2019 – OraSure Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2019 – OraSure Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

5/23/2019 – OraSure Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2019 – OraSure Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

5/9/2019 – OraSure Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We no longer have this conviction, and thus, we downgrade OSUR from Buy to HOLD, remove OSUR as one of our top picks, and lower our PT from $16 to $10. We acknowledge OSUR could potentially look attractive to value investors at present levels (~2.5x our ’19 revs), or possibly even to a larger company looking to do a tuck-in. Q1/19 recap. Y/Y) narrowly topped our/Street’s ~$29.7M while EPS of ($0.05) were roughly in line with our/Street’s ($0.06)/guide of ($0.06)- ($0.07).””

5/8/2019 – OraSure Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2019 – OraSure Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2019 – OraSure Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $528.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get OraSure Technologies Inc alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.34%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $185,003.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $184,360. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,118,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,669,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,355,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 244,347 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 67.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,591,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 611,949 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.