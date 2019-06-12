Request (REQ) Tops One Day Volume of $305,551.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, IDEX, Koinex and CoinExchange. Request has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $305,551.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $745.51 or 0.09143469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00041625 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001700 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,986,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,894,475 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Coineal, KuCoin, Bancor Network, WazirX, Gate.io, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Bitbns, GOPAX, IDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Binance, Koinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

