Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Republic First Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.96. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

In other news, Director Harry Madonna acquired 10,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 698,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,288.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $97,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,822,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,797,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,670,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 58,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,165,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

